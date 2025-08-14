This Guardians Prospect Should Be Next To Make MLB Debut
The Cleveland Guardians have some extremely exciting talent in the minors, inching closer and closer to the big leagues, such as Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter, and Cooper Ingle.
However, with DeLauter’s injury and Bazzana and Ingle just being promoted to Triple-A, all three are likely still a ways off from playing meaningful games at Progressive Field.
However, there is one prospect in Cleveland’s pipeline who looks ready to contribute at the next level, and he should be the next Guardians prospect to make their MLB debut. That player is LHP Parker Messick, Cleveland's No. 12-ranked prospect.
When was too much pitching ever a bad thing for a team? Never.
Cleveland’s pitching staff may look fairly strong right now, but the organization can never have too much depth at the MLB level, and promoting Messick could give the Guardians just that.
Messick has spent the entire minor league season at Triple-A. He’s made 19 starts, recorded a 3.30 ERA, and a 1.18 WHIP. The left-hander has always been known for his command, and that has been evident throughout the season as well, posting a strikeout rate of 29.9 percent and a walk rate of 10.5 percent.
He’s ready for the next challenge, and an opportunity could be waiting for him in Cleveland.
Messick has been a starting pitcher since he was drafted. If the Guardians were to call him up, this is the role that makes the most sense for him.
However, if the Guardians are adding someone to their five-man rotation, someone has to leave.
Joey Cantillo has done a tremendous job filling in the rotation after Luis Ortiz was placed on administrative leave, but he was turning himself into a quality bullpen arm before the Guardians were forced to change course.
This season, the left-hander has pitched 28.1 innings as a reliever and 33.0 innings as a starter. In those appearances, Cantillo has a better ERA, WHIP, and SO9 when coming out of the bullpen.
Promoting Messick and plugging him into the rotation would allow Cantillo to return to a role he was blossoming in, and the Guardians to not skip a beat in their rotation.
At some point, the Guardians have to give Messick an opportunity in the big leagues.
As Cleveland chases down a wild-card spot, or even the Detroit Tigers for the division crown, adding another promising arm to help with depth to the MLB roster could help the Guardians in the playoff race.
