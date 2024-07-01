Cleveland Guardians Improve In Latest Power Rankings Despite Rough Series
The Cleveland Guardians want to move on quickly from their series loss to the Kanas City Royals over the weekend, during which the offense was dormant and the starting pitching largely struggled. Still, national media is beginning to recognize just how good this team is and how one-off series doesn’t define who they are.
MLB.com released its latest power rankings on Monday, and instead of dropping the Guardians, they moved them up from fourth to fifth.
Here’s the note that author Will Leitch made when talking about where the Guardians stand halfway through the seasons:
“Steven Kwan watch! He went 1-for-4 on Sunday to land at .368 for the year. He still doesn’t have enough plate appearances to appear atop leaderboards, but he’s very close: He’s at 252, just two short of the 254 he needs. In a week, he should have enough at-bats: Let’s see what his average is then.”
Some may have an issue with the Guardians' improvement in their power ranking position, given that they lost three out of four games to the Royals. That’s a fair argument.
However, these rankings cover the entire week, not just one series.
Before the Guardians traveled to Kansas City, they played the Baltimore Orioles and had a chance to sweep the team atop the American League East. However, MLB currently ranks them as the game’s second-best team, and Cleveland outplayed them in their own ballpark.
Power rankings aren’t supposed to be taken too seriously.
It’s the division standings that really matter, and the Guardians 6.0 game lead over the Minnesota Twins and a 7.0 game lead over the Royals with about two weeks before the All-Star Break.