Guardians Insider Sounds off on Jose Ramirez Trade Speculation
The Cleveland Guardians have been flailing over the last couple of weeks, as they now sit at .500 heading into their three-game set with the San Francisco Giants starting Tuesday night.
With the MLB trade deadline looking, the Guardians' recent struggles have many wondering if they will ultimately become sellers by July 31. Some are even pondering whether or not they will go scorched earth and sell superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez.
However, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN has emphatically shut down those rumors, stating that there is no way Cleveland moves Ramirez this season.
“I don’t know that the Guards ever had a player as good as Jose Ramirez in the field in 125 years. To just, ‘Okay, we’re .500, so let’s trade Jose,’ I think is wild," Goldhammer said. "Also, it’s impractical because the guy’s got a no-trade clause. That’s the one thing he’s got. He’s not making nearly what he’s worth, but he does control where he goes and when he goes. ... I don’t think that in his mind, this team is done or cooked or anything. ... They’re not trading Jose Ramirez."
Ramirez signed a seven-year, $141 million contract extension with the Guardians in 2022, a deal that runs all the way through 2028. Considering just how good the six-time All-Star is, it's probably one of the most team-friendly pacts in professional sports.
So, yeah. The idea of Cleveland blowing it up to the point where it trades Ramirez seems rather farfetched, even if the Guardians are historically known for moving key players.
Ramirez is slashing .324/.385/.543 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI over 288 plate appearances in 2025 and has finished top-five in AL MVP voting five times in his career.
