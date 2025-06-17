Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Insider Sounds off on Jose Ramirez Trade Speculation

A Cleveland Guardians insider has delivered his take on the chances of the team actually moving star third baseman Jose Ramirez at the MLB trade deadline.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases on an RBI double during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases on an RBI double during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians have been flailing over the last couple of weeks, as they now sit at .500 heading into their three-game set with the San Francisco Giants starting Tuesday night.

With the MLB trade deadline looking, the Guardians' recent struggles have many wondering if they will ultimately become sellers by July 31. Some are even pondering whether or not they will go scorched earth and sell superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez.

However, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN has emphatically shut down those rumors, stating that there is no way Cleveland moves Ramirez this season.

“I don’t know that the Guards ever had a player as good as Jose Ramirez in the field in 125 years. To just, ‘Okay, we’re .500, so let’s trade Jose,’ I think is wild," Goldhammer said. "Also, it’s impractical because the guy’s got a no-trade clause. That’s the one thing he’s got. He’s not making nearly what he’s worth, but he does control where he goes and when he goes. ... I don’t think that in his mind, this team is done or cooked or anything. ... They’re not trading Jose Ramirez."

Ramirez signed a seven-year, $141 million contract extension with the Guardians in 2022, a deal that runs all the way through 2028. Considering just how good the six-time All-Star is, it's probably one of the most team-friendly pacts in professional sports.

So, yeah. The idea of Cleveland blowing it up to the point where it trades Ramirez seems rather farfetched, even if the Guardians are historically known for moving key players.

Ramirez is slashing .324/.385/.543 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI over 288 plate appearances in 2025 and has finished top-five in AL MVP voting five times in his career.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians Receive New Discouraging MLB Trade Deadline Prediction

MORE: Analyst Explains What The Guardians Need Before MLB Trade Deadline

MORE: Guardians Duo Receives Strong All-Star Recognition In Voting Update

MORE: Analyst Exposes Alarming Concern for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase

MORE: Guardians Drop In New MLB Power Rankings As Offensive Woes Continue

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News