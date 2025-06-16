Guardians Drop In New MLB Power Rankings As Offensive Woes Continue
The Cleveland Guardians firmly positioned themselves as a playoff contender in the middle of May when they took three of four games from the American League-leading Detroit Tigers.
However, it's been nothing but downhill since then.
The Guardians have lost five of their last six series, including being swept by the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Cleveland is going through a rough patch. There's no other way to put it, and that has been reflected in MLB.com's latest power rankings.
The team of writers ranked the Guardians at No. 17, a two-spot drop from the previous week.
For how Cleveland has been playing recently, this ranking is fair and, in some cases, maybe even a little generous for an offense with a .625 OPS over the last two weeks, which is the third-worst in baseball.
Will Leitch did point out the stellar season Jose Ramirez is having, but even arguably the best player in franchise history hasn't been enough for this Guardians offense this season.
Even with Cleveland's slide, it's important to note that not all hope is lost on the season and a return to the playoffs this fall.
As of Monday, the Guardians sit at 35-35 and are just 1.0-game out of a Wild Card spot in a jumbled-up American League.
There's plenty of baseball to play, and the Guardians are far from out of it. However, this team needs to turn it around and pick up the offense soon, or those postseason hopes will quickly slip away, possibly well before the trade deadline.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Depressingly Named Top Trade Chip
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Praised for Making This Offseason Trade
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Offseason Acquisition Continues To Impress in Minors
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Lead MLB In Impressive Stat
MORE: This Hideous Cleveland Guardians Stat Will Make You Double Take