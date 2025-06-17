Guardians Receive New Discouraging MLB Trade Deadline Prediction
There's still plenty of baseball to play, and the Cleveland Guardians' season is far from over.
However, their recent stretch of 2-8 could force the organization to go in an unwanted direction at the MLB trade deadline.
With July 31 quickly approaching, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer gave the Guardians a new trade deadline prediction, and the analyst believes, as of right now, that Cleveland will end up being sellers.
"Here, we have another risk-averse franchise that has stalled out in its pursuit of the Tigers in the AL Central. And, alas, Shane Bieber may not be up to playing the hero with this one," wrote Rymer.
"Barring an unlikely hot streak between now and July 31, the Guardians figure to cut their losses. Pending free agents such as Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas will be obvious trade chips, though teams can at least ask about the guys on the top shelf."
If the Guardians truly fall well out of postseason contention, trading away some of their impending free agents makes a lot of sense.
Cleveland could recoup some prospect capital, and it could also open up more playing time for prospects such as Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus, who should be on the big league team by then.
However, it is too early to name this team a buyer or a seller truly.
There are still six weeks until the trade deadline. If the Guardians hover around .500 and within a game or two of a Wild Card slot, it would make more sense to hold on to their veterans or even add a bat.
