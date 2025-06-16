Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Duo Receives Strong All-Star Recognition In Voting Update

The Cleveland Guardians have multiple players in contention to be named MLB All-Stars this season.

Tommy Wild

May 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians may not be playing their best baseball as of late, but there are still a couple of players on the roster who are among the best at their position.

MLB provided the first update of the All-Star voting, and multiple members of the Guardians received strong recognition.

Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez leads the American League third baseman voting by a wide margin. Cleveland's star third baseman has 968,754, while Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman is in second place with 397,581 votes.

J-Ram is more than deserving of being named an All-Star this season, as he's putting up superstar stats. Ramirez is currently hitting .324/.385/.543 with an OPS of .928.

It sure feels like Ramirez is a lock to be taking the field in Atlanta in July.

Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan is in a good spot in the All-Star voting, but there is still some work to do if he wants to take the field during the Mid-Summer Classic.

Kwan is currently in fourth place among American League outfielders. He's just behind Mike Trout (475,265 votes), while Riley Greene (675,070) and Aaron Judge (1,568,527 votes) lead the way.

The top six outfielders will move on to the next phase of the voting.

Cleveland's left field is quietly putting together another consistently strong season at the plate, posting a slash line of .300/.361/.423 so far this year. Kwan's Gold Glove defense also makes him one of the best outfielders in the game.

Steven Kwan swings at a ball
Jun 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) swings at the ball during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Bo Naylor, Carlos Santana, Daniel Schneemann

While Ramirez and Kwan are in the heat of the voting battle, a few other members of the Guardians roster are top ten in their position group.

Bo Naylor has so far received the 10th-most votes among catchers, Carlos Santana is in 8th place among first basemen, and Daniel Schneeman is in ninth place among second basemen.

