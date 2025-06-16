Guardians Duo Receives Strong All-Star Recognition In Voting Update
The Cleveland Guardians may not be playing their best baseball as of late, but there are still a couple of players on the roster who are among the best at their position.
MLB provided the first update of the All-Star voting, and multiple members of the Guardians received strong recognition.
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez leads the American League third baseman voting by a wide margin. Cleveland's star third baseman has 968,754, while Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman is in second place with 397,581 votes.
J-Ram is more than deserving of being named an All-Star this season, as he's putting up superstar stats. Ramirez is currently hitting .324/.385/.543 with an OPS of .928.
It sure feels like Ramirez is a lock to be taking the field in Atlanta in July.
Steven Kwan
Steven Kwan is in a good spot in the All-Star voting, but there is still some work to do if he wants to take the field during the Mid-Summer Classic.
Kwan is currently in fourth place among American League outfielders. He's just behind Mike Trout (475,265 votes), while Riley Greene (675,070) and Aaron Judge (1,568,527 votes) lead the way.
The top six outfielders will move on to the next phase of the voting.
Cleveland's left field is quietly putting together another consistently strong season at the plate, posting a slash line of .300/.361/.423 so far this year. Kwan's Gold Glove defense also makes him one of the best outfielders in the game.
Bo Naylor, Carlos Santana, Daniel Schneemann
While Ramirez and Kwan are in the heat of the voting battle, a few other members of the Guardians roster are top ten in their position group.
Bo Naylor has so far received the 10th-most votes among catchers, Carlos Santana is in 8th place among first basemen, and Daniel Schneeman is in ninth place among second basemen.
