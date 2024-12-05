Guardians Interested In Re-Signing Veteran Pitcher, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians must find a way to add more starting pitchers to their roster before Opening Day. This will continue to be a topic of conversation until the organization takes action.
One of their possible free-agent targets, Matthew Boyd, is no longer an option after he signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. However, he wasn't the only veteran pitcher Cleveland brought in last year, and the Guardians may be interested in bringing the other one back.
Mandy Bell of MLB.com compiled a list of potential options for the Guardians, including veteran arm Alex Cobb, whom Cleveland traded for at last year's deadline.
In her excerpt, Bell reported, "In the glimpses the Guardians got, they loved what they saw [from Cobb], and they’ve expressed interest in bringing him back."
Cobb had some highs with the Guardians and some lows as well.
In just his second start in Cleveland, Cobb took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates and looked the All-Star he was during the 2024 season.
Over his three starts in the regular season, the 37-year-old had a 2.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and demonstrated an excellent command of the strike zone.
However, he also had multiple stints on the injured list in just his two months in Cleveland. He was eventually removed from the playoff roster after having a low back sprain during the ALCS.
Re-signing Cobb to a one-year deal would make sense for both sides.
However, as Bell also mentions, Cobb does come with an injury risk, which the Guardians have experienced firsthand. Re-signing him alone wouldn't fix their rotation needs.