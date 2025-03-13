Cleveland Guardians Star Earns Striking Ranking for 2025
The Cleveland Guardians are not exactly an offensive powerhouse, as their lineup has a plethora of question marks heading into the 2025 MLB season.
However, the Guardians do have one very sure thing in the middle of their order: Jose Ramirez.
Ramirez has long been one of the best all-around players in baseball, a true five-tool star in a modern era where those types of talents are becoming rarer and rarer.
The 32-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .279/.335/.537 with 39 home runs and 118 RBI over 682 plate appearances, resulting in his fifth top-five finish in AL MVP voting.
While Ramirez is still probably underrated in the grand scheme of things, he is finally beginning to earn more recognition, and Andrew Simon of MLB.com has definitely showed the third baseman considerable respect by ranking him the seventh-best hitter in baseball going into 2025.
"With just one more double and one more home run last year, Ramirez would have joined Alfonso Soriano (2006) as the only 40-40-40 players in Major League history," Simon wrote. "Otherwise, it was just another fantastic season for a player who has cranked those out so steadily for almost a decade now."
Ramirez entered the bigs with Cleveland in 2013 and has made sixth All-Star appearances while also collecting four Silver Slugger awards. He has smashed over 30 homers three times in his career, cresting over 35 long balls on each of those occasions.
We'll see if the Dominican native can finally crack 40 dingers this year.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Former Top Prospect Showing Signs Of Breakout Season
MORE: Guardians Top Prospect Given Exhilarating Take From Analyst
MORE: Former Guardians Pitcher Announces Retirement from MLB
MORE: Analyst Provides Optimistic Outlook On Guardians' Future Rotation
MORE: Guardians Pitcher is Baseball's Best in Electrifying Category