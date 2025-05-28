Guardians Superstar Entering Rare Franchise Territory As Streak Continues
Jose Ramirez continues to show why he's the best player on the Cleveland Guardians and one of the best overall hitters in MLB.
Cleveland's superstar third baseman extended his career-high hitting streak to 20 games on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ramirez struck out his first time to the plate but ripped a single to center field off Dustin May during his second at-bat of the game.
J-Ram now has the 50th hitting streak of 20 games or more in franchise history.
He joined Jason Kipnis (20, 2015), Michael Brantley (22, 2012), Casey Blake (26, 2007), Marty Cordova (22, 2001), and Manny Ramirez (20, 2000) as the other Cleveland hitters with hitting streaks lasting 20 games or more since the 2000 season.
He's still a ways off from tying Sandy Alomar's franchise-best 30-game hitting streak during the legendary 1997 campaign, but Ramirez is on the precipice of approaching some rare franchise territory if he can keep this stretch going.
One of the most impressive parts of Ramirez's hitting streak is the pitchers he's faced to keep it alive.
His streak was almost snapped on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal, who gave up only two hits during a complete game shutout. One of those hits came off Ramirez's bat.
Then, on Monday, the Guardians faced the National League's best pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Ramirez got a double off him in the sixth inning to set a new career-high.
Ramirez is already entering rare franchise territory, but there's no reason he can't keep this streak going with the type of player he is.
