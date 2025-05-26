Cleveland Guardians Receive Injury Update on David Fry
The Cleveland Guardians are definitely in need of some pop in their lineup, and a key piece may be on the brink of returning.
Utility man David Fry, who underwent Tommy John surgery back in November, just completed a rehab stint at Double-A Akron and will now move up to Triple-A Columbus as he continues his recovery, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.
Fry obviously will not be able to play the field in 2025, but he will be able to serve as a designated hitter for the Guardians.
The 29-year-old was one of Cleveland's most pleasant surprises last season, slashing .263/.356/.448 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI over 392 plate appearances en route to a shocking All-Star appearance.
Fry was originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft and was acquired by the Guardians in a minor trade in March 2022.
The Irving, Tx. native made his big-league debut in 2023, registering a .238/.319/.416 slash line to go along with four homers and 15 RBI across 113 trips to the dish.
Fry possesses the ability to play multiple positions, as he has served as a catcher, a first baseman and an outfielder throughout his major-league career. He event spent one game at third base.
Cleveland's offense has definitely struggled this season. The Guardians currently rank 23rd in runs scored and 24th in both batting average and OPS.
Fry isn't exactly a world beater himself, but his return should at least help Cleveland's rather thin lineup.
