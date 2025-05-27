Guardians Give Update On Encouraging Pitcher's Next Start
The Cleveland Guardians' rotation took a hit a few weeks ago when the team announced Ben Lively would require surgery and be sidelined through the middle of 2026 at the earliest.
However, his absence created an opportunity for Slade Cecconi to fill in the rotation, and the righthander ran with that role.
Unfortunately, Stephen Vogt said before Tuesday's game that Cecconi would miss his start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he experienced mild groin tightness after his start against the Detroit Tigers.
The plan right now is to give Cecconi a few extra days of recovery and have him start on Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Vogt did not say who would start in Cecconi's place on Wednesday, but would have more information following Tuesday's game.
This isn't necessarily encouraging news for a pitcher who has been a breath of fresh air for a Guardians rotation that has desperately needed it.
The good news is that Cecconi has avoided being placed on the injured list for now.
In two starts, Cecconi has given up just four runs in 11.0 innings (3.27 ERA). His command was a true standout in these starts, striking out 14 batters and walking just two.
Cecconi was the key piece that the Guardians acquired in the Josh Naylor trade over the winter.
Cleveland is certainly missing Naylor's offense, but the deal will look much different if Cecconi can prove to be a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm.
However, the critical part of that equation is Cecconi remaining healthy.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Intriguing Roster Move On Tuesday
MORE: Time for Guardians to Admit the Obvious About Struggling Slugger
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Injury Update on David Fry
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Take Massive Leap In New MLB Power Rankings
MORE: 'Incredible:' Guardians Pitcher Reflects On Long Road To MLB Debut