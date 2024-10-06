Guardians Superstar Made Club History In Game 1 Of ALDS
Jose Ramirez had a record-setting and milestone-reaching regular season with the Cleveland Guardians. He climbed up the franchise's all-time home runs list and was one home run shy of a 40-40 season, just to name a few.
It only makes sense that this record-setting year would also carry over into the playoffs, and that's exactly what happened.
Ramirez made franchise history when he took the field in Game of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, officially making his sixth playoff appearance with Cleveland. This makes him tied for the most postseason appearances in team history.
The others on that list at Kenny Lofton (1996-'96, 1998-'99, 2001, 2007), Jim Thome (1995-'99, 2001), and Omar Vizquel (1995-'99, 2001).
This stat is even more impressive because 2024 was his twelfth season in the big leagues. That means he's reached the postseason in half the years he's been in the majors, which is a testament to how consistently good he and the team have been over the last decade.
For as consistent as J-Ram has been in the regular season, the cumulative postseason stats don't seem as impressive on the surface.
In his six postseason appearances, Ramirez has hit .236/.290/.339 with an OPS of .629. However, his 2017 playoff performance has dragged down many of those stats. In 2022, the last time he was in the playoffs, Ramirez hit .333/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS.
Ramirez is signed with the Guardians through the 2028 season, and it feels pretty likely the 32-year-old will finish his career in Cleveland. This means he has numerous opportunities in the future to have the most playoff appearances in franchise history.