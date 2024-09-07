Guardians' Jose Ramirez Sets New Career-High In This Hustle Stat
Jose Ramirez has been one of baseball's best players for the last decade. He gained that reputation with the Cleveland Guardians because of his elite defense at third base, offensive ability, and the chaos he caused on the base paths.
Part of that chaos includes Ramirez's incredible skill of stealing bases. That was on display once again this weekend, with J-Ram even setting a new milestone in the process.
Ramirez singled during his first at-bat against Los Angeles on Friday night, and a few pitches later, he broke for second base and recorded another stolen bag.
This steal was Ramirez's 35th stolen base of the season, a new career high. His previous career high came in 2018 when he stole 34 bases.
Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds leads the way in a landslide with 62 stolen bases, but Ramirez isn't too far behind on the overall leaderboard with the fifth-most SB in baseball. Jose's 35 stolen bags are currently the most in the American League.
Typically, some of that speed can start to fade as a player gets older. However, Ramirez is challenging father time and just keeps getting better with age.
Ramirez is currently chasing history, which includes his stolen base numbers. If he can hit six more home runs and steal five more bases this season, then Ramirez will record the first 40/40 season of his career.
He's already the first player in Cleveland franchise history to record multiple 30/30 (HR/SB) seasons. If he keeps up this pace, he'll be the first player in Guardians' history to have a 40/40 season as well.