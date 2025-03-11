Guardians Pitcher Making Compelling Case To Make Opening Day Roster
The Cleveland Guardians made several minor moves over the offseason to boost their organization's pitching depth.
One of these under-the-radar transactions was signing LHP Kolby Allard into a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
Allard has made four appearances out of the bullpen this spring and has been phenomenal in those limited outings. He's struck out eight batters, issued one walk, and given up six hits in 8.0 innings of work.
Stephen Vogt has even taken notice of Allard's solid spring.
"I really like the way Kolby is throwing the ball. Kolby has been around the league for a long time, so he's the type of guy that knows how to pitch, knows how to get outs," said Vogt during a media availability on Monday.
Cleveland's skipper has really enjoyed how much Allard has filled up the zone this spring.
"He's throwing a lot of strikes right now. I think that's really been the difference for me is when he's ahead in the count, he's in the driver's seat. Like any pitcher, falling behind is a dangerous thing to do, but Kolby has been attacking the zone really well, and like I said, knows how to pitch," said Vogt.
Allard is a former first-round pick and is still just 27 years old. He still has the potential to be a productive pitcher on the right team.
At this point, Allard is more than just putting together a solid spring. He's competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, especially with recent injury news to left-handed reliever Erik Sabrowski.
Tim Herrin will be Cleveland's go-to southpaw out of the bullpen, but they'll still need another lefty for depth purposes.
If Allard keeps this up through the final few weeks of March, he could find himself joining the Guardians for their first series of the season in Kansas City.
