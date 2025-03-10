Guardians Closer Gets Massive Praise In Recent MLB Player Poll
There's no denying that Emmanuel Clase had his struggles and inconsistencies during the Cleveland Guardians' playoff run a few months back.
However, this one stretch of games shouldn't discredit Clase's historic 2024 performance. Players around MLB also share this sentiment, as seen in a recent poll by Brian Murphy of MLB.com.
Murhpy asked a group of current big leaguers, "Which pitcher would you want on the mound to get the final out in a Game 7? "
The number-one response was Clase, and Murphy pointed out he "was the runaway winner in our poll. He received four times more votes than any other pitcher."
One American League third baseman told Murphy, "0.61 ERA. That's all that needs to be said." The writer also pointed out that another AL third baseman said, "He's one of the nastiest pitchers in the world."
It's also important to remember that, based on how the question was phrased, players could've picked any pitcher in the game, no matter whether they're a starter, set-up man, or closer.
Out of every pitcher in the sport, Clase was chosen above them all.
Other pitchers who received recognition in this poll were Mason Miller, Ryan Helsley, Gerrit Cole, and Tarik Skubal. Still, the Guardians closer stood at the top.
Clase's playoff performance may have left fans with a sour taste, but hearing this sort of praise from players who have to face Clase in the batter's box tells you everything you need to know about how good of a pitcher he is.
MLB players clearly trust Clase to take the mound in a possible ninth inning, Game 7 scenario, so Guardians fans should.
