Guardians Skipper Discusses Team's Current Pitching Depth
The Cleveland Guardians' biggest issue last year was their lack of starting pitching depth.
Cleveland was in an abnormal situation, considering it had established itself as one of the premier pitching factories in baseball over the last few decades.
The front office may not have signed one of the top pitching free-agent arms or traded for another ace, but they addressed this with many minor moves, giving them plenty of options to start games.
Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt recently discussed the team's pitching depth and its current status in spring training.
"I do feel really good about our depth, and again, we used 29 pitchers last year. So, can you really ever have enough?," said Vogt during a media availability on Sunday.
"I think that's kind of where we are at. We like the depth that we have, and we're going to continue to build all of them up. It's exciting to have this many pitchers throwing the ball well."
The Guardians had a starter ERA of 4.40 in 2024, ranking in the American League's bottom four.
It's hard to imagine Cleveland having one of the best rotations in baseball in 2025, but because of its improved depth, the starters should at least have improved production.
But who knows? If Gavin Williams bounces back like his Cactus League starts to suggest, Shane Bieber makes a strong return from Tommy John surgery, and Luis Ortiz establishes himself as a legitimate number three, this Guardians rotation could easily be an above-average group in MLB.
