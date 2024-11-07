Guardians Linked to Major Splash Move for Free Agent Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians are going to be an interesting team to watch in the coming days and weeks. After coming up just short of making it to the World Series, some believe that the front office could get more aggressive than they have been in recent years.
All fans know that the Guardians do not spend big in free agency. However, with their chances being very high of winning a championship if they make the right moves, could they consider becoming more aggressive?
If they choose to get more aggressive, pursuing a big bat should be a major priority for Cleveland.
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has made a major suggestion for the Guardians. He thinks they should pursue Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
"Hernandez may be near or out of Cleveland's comfort zone from a financial standpoint, and the fact he is entering his age 32 season may be somewhat concerning. With that being said, consistent production like this does not come cheap, and it is exactly what the Guardians should be looking for when targeting players in free agency, especially for a team that could use this type of offensive output."
Let's take a closer look at Hernandez and whether or not he could be a potential fit for Cleveland.
Is Teoscar Hernandez a Realistic Target for the Guardians?
During the 2024 MLB season, Hernandez put up big-time numbers for the Dodgers. He played in 154 games, slashing .272/.339/.501. In addition to his slash line, Hernandez ended up hitting 33 home runs to go along with 99 RBI.
Those numbers are exactly the kind of offensive production that could take the Guardians to the next level.
At 32 years old, he's the kind of win-now move that Cleveland should look to make if they want to pursue a splash. However, would they be willing to pay up to get him?
That is where things get a bit doubtful. The Guardians do not spend big money and Hernandez is not going to come cheap.
Everything will depend on where the Cleveland front office stands. Are they willing to spend more now that they're close to winning a championship? If they are, Hernandez is absolutely a fit that would make sense and that they would be willing to spend on.
More than likely, Hernandez is not going to end up with the Guardians. They simply aren't likely to pay up to bring in a player of that caliber. But, if they shockingly change their approach, he would be one of the players that would be the right kind of target.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Cleveland as the days and weeks progress. Hernandez is a name to at least keep an eye on.