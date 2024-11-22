Guardians Linked to Risky Trade for Questionable Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians are definitely in need of some bats this offseason, but due to their historically frugal spending habits, they may have to peruse the trade market for answers rather than splurge in free agency.
There should absolutely be some realistic options available for the Guardians this winter, and James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has identified a potential candidate: Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
"The Baltimore Orioles find themselves at a crucial point in their competitive timeline," Mastrucci wrote. "Baltimore can now be considered a perennial playoff team and has an influx of new prospects making their way to the bigs they are going to have to make decisions about certain players, one of which may be Ryan Mountcastle."
But would Mountcastle actually represent a wise addition for Cleveland?
There was a time when Mountcastle appeared to be one of the more intriguing upcoming power hitters in baseball, but his numbers have taken a massive hit over the years.
This past season, the 27-year-old slashed .271/.308/.425 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI over 473 plate appearances. It marked the third straight year that his power numbers declined.
In Mountcastle's first full major-league campaign back in 2021, he smashed 33 homers. Then he registered 22 and 18 before finally dipping to 13 in 2024.
The Winter Springs, Fl. native owns a lifetime slash line of .265/.316/.450, which wouldn't vastly improve the Guardians' lineup.
If Cleveland did acquire Mountcastle, it would then probably move Josh Naylor to a full-time DH role, unless the Guardians jettison Naylor entirely.
Regardless, Cleveland could probably find better options to bolster its offense.