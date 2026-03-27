Khalil Watson Reveals When Cleveland Guardians Call-Up Could Happen

After splitting the 2025 season between Double-A and Triple-A, 22-year-old outfielder Khalil Watson was added to the Guardians’ 40-man roster in the offseason and shows potential for being a midseason call-up.

With experience already at the Triple-A level, he enters 2026 as one of the more intriguing position players to watch in the system.

Watson’s focus for 2026

When asked what his mission is for this season, he emphasized that his health was a top priority in the spring. He also said he’s aiming to build on his 2025 production, where he posted a .250/.346/.467 slash line with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 53 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 429 plate appearances between both levels.

“I want to start off where I left off at the end of last season, and to have that same focus each and every day moving forward,” Watson said. “It’s about just having good at-bats, and I think I did that during the spring, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt praised Watson for his maturity in the box and outfield during spring training, noting the major growth he showed.

Starting the year in Columbus gives Watson a familiar environment to continue that progression. After finishing last season with the Clippers, he’ll have the opportunity to settle in early and position himself for a quick jump if he produces.

Khalil Watson says this is the year we’ll see him make his Guardians debut ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gKnUX7zpaw — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 27, 2026

A 2026 call-up in sight

Watson doesn’t feel like his opportunity with the Guardians is far away. In fact, he’s certain that if he can continue with strong at-bats, this is the year he’ll get the call-up.

“Definitely, this is the year,” Watson said, regarding if we’ll see him in Cleveland. “Probably early. Give me two months and I’ll be up out of here.”

Speed as a weapon

In addition to Watson’s strength, he has exceptional speed, and highlighted base stealing as an area of his game he’d like to excel at in 2026.

“I’m trying to get about 50 bags, or maybe get one every day,” he said. “And then I guess I’ll be on a tour of like 100 stolen bases.”

That kind of production on the basepaths would only strengthen his case for a promotion, as it’s an area highly valued by the Guardians organization.

Watson and the Columbus Clippers open their season Friday, March 27 against the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, giving him his first opportunity to begin proving that timeline right.