Cleveland Guardians' Loss To New York Yankees Could Have Major Playoff Implications
The Cleveland Guardians' series loss to the New York Yankees was disappointing on many fronts. One of the biggest letdowns was Cleveland’s lack of run production, given the many opportunities the Yankees gave them to score.
The Guardians’ loss on Thursday afternoon could have massive playoff implications at the end of the season. Unfortunately, it’s not in favor of Cleveland.
New York’s win over the Guardians gives them a 22-6 record against teams in the AL Central and the best record of any team against one division this season. This means that the Yankees own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cleveland if the two were to finish the season with the exact same record and winners of their division.
This is just another example of how the games will continue to become more impactful down the stretch. Thursday’s game was more than just a rubber match for Cleveland, and this loss could come back to hurt them when all 162 games have been played.
The Guardians are lucky already to have one of the head-to-head tiebreakers on their side. Cleveland won two games against the Minnesota Twins in their last series, which gave them a season-series win over them. This essentially gives the Guardians an extra game in the division.
It’s the little things such as these tiebreakers that will continue to be crucial in the closing months, which is why the Guardians need to treat every series from now on like their season depends on it.