What Chase DeLauter’s Spring Usage Really Says About His Role in the 2026 Season

Chase DeLauter is set to become a future staple for the Cleveland Guardians.

And the question surrounding him has never been talent. It's always been his health.

Throughout the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, DeLauter has been held out of games due to injury caution and protection. He was most recently dealing with lower-body soreness, which resulted in him missing time on the diamond.

However, the coaching staff’s decision to prioritize his health rather than push him to play through discomfort reveals a deeper layer of the Guardians’ plan: they want him ready to go when Opening Day arrives.

It should come as no surprise that the organization is looking to reshape its outfield heading into 2026. Last season, Cleveland’s outfield platoon struggled mightily at the plate. The group ranked 28th in MLB in runs per game, 29th in both batting average and on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage.

DeLauter, who has been a standout throughout the minor leagues over the past few seasons, would immediately raise the ceiling of that position group.

While some front offices might allow a player to push through general soreness during spring training, the Guardians understand that their best chance of having DeLauter available on Opening Day is to gradually ease him into a heavier workload rather than rushing the process.

Through 11 at-bats, DeLauter has knocked six hits, two doubles and one home run for four RBI. He's also making good contact with the ball, showing an adaptation to a heightened level of pitching, with no strikeouts yet.

DeLauter's Injury History

It makes sense that the Guardians are trying to be extra careful with the native of Frederick, Md.

Ever since he was drafted with the 16th overall selection in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft out of James Madison University, DeLauter has dealt with injuries. In his first year of professional baseball, he was recovering from a right foot fracture; in his second year, he was fighting through that same injury while also dealing with hamstring discomfort.

Once he finally got healthy, he was yet again hit with another bug of injuries, as in 2025, he had to undergo surgery for a core muscle sports hernia in March and then a right hamate fracture in July.

But through it all, the now 24-year-old has kept a level head.

He hasn't let these stints of adversity deter him from being one of the Guardians' best players in the farm system, and someone who will likely get extensive time in the majors soon.

When he's 100%, he's one of the brightest talents in the league.

Across his three-year minor league career, he's slashed .302/.384/.504 for an OPS of .888. His power is what makes him special, which pairs nicely with his keen eye at the plate, as he's totaled 40 doubles and 20 home runs in 138 games played.

To 80 strikeouts, he's drawn 70 walks, keeping his composure at the plate and not swinging for the hills every at-bat.

If he can even remotely come close to numbers like that in the big leagues, which he should be able to, the Guardians are going to become an even better team offensively.

As long as he can put this early-spring soreness behind him, there should be no reason he doesn't get the nod on Thursday, March 26, to suit up for the Guardians' major league roster in the season opener, at least as a designated hitter.