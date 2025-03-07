Cleveland Baseball Insider

Analyst Has Concerning Take On Guardians 2025 Playoff Hopes

One MLB analyst believes the Cleveland Guardians could miss out on the 2025 postseason.

Tommy Wild

Aug 22, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) reacts during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians shocked MLB in 2024 with their outstanding regular season and improbable playoff run.

Even though the Guardians fell short in the ALCS, they'll be back in the same spot in 2025. Right?

Not so fast on that. One analyst isn't too convinced the Guardians can recreate that same magic in 2025 and has a few concerns about whether Cleveland can sustain some of the same stats as last year.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently compiled a list of past playoff teams most likely to miss the postseason in 2025. The Guardians were number three on his list.

Anderson points out how great Stephen Vogt was during his rookie season as manager, Emmanuel Clase's historic 2024 season, their dominant bullpen, and the impending return of Shane Bieber as bright spots with their roster.

However, he also notes that "history suggests you cannot - and, really, that you should not - assume the Guardians will claim one-run games at a 94-win pace, or that they'll win extra-inning games at a 125-win pace."

"That doesn't mean the Guardians are necessarily cooked. It does mean they'll likely fall short of 92 wins - and, in a division with three other playoff hopefuls, that could be enough to leave them sitting at home come the fall," wrote Anderson.

Nothing is going to get easier for the Guardians in 2025.

The AL Central could very well be a four-team race throughout the season, and the American League Wild Card competition will likely be just as tight.

With that said, three of the other teams on Anderson's list include the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers, highlighting how competitive the American League will likely be in 2025.

This isn't to say the Guardians are doomed, but Cleveland certainly has their work cut out for them to be a playoff team for the second season in a row.

Tommy Wild
