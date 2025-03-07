Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Insider Breaks Down Possible Concerns With Lineup

The Cleveland Guardians still have some massive questions marks in their lineup.

Tommy Wild

May 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman (2) and shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) both come in to score during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
May 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman (2) and shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) both come in to score during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a team that's fresh off a trip to the ALCS, there is certainly some concern with the Cleveland Guardians roster heading into the 2025 season.

The front office was extremely active with its offseason moves, but on paper, many of these transactions appear to be lateral and could backfire down the line.

Cleveland still has unknowns across the diamond, and The Athletic's Zack Meisel broke down those concerns during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

"If that's your biggest issue, right field, if that's the one spot in your lineup where you're like, 'Eh, that looks shaky,' you'd be fine," said Meisel.

"The issue to me is that there are question marks at second base, and shortstop, and catcher, and other places. Like, Carlos Santana is 39 years old. I don't know that he's going to be a great hitter still."

It's hard to argue with any Meisel points out here.

Maybe Brayan Rocchio is more of the playoff hitter he was rather than the regular-season player we saw. Maybe Juan Brito will turn into a plus hitter at second base. Maybe Bo Naylor takes the jump at the plate everyone is waiting for. Maybe Carlos Santana will fend off Father Time one more year.

Meisel doesn't even mention Lane Thomas' career struggles against right-handed pitching, Gabriel Arias' inconsistencies, or Tyler Freeman's major league struggles.

If everything clicks for the Guardians, they could be right back in the thick of a playoff run come October.

The bottom line is that there's just no way of knowing.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Analyst Has Concerning Take On Guardians 2025 Playoff Hopes

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Outfielder for Intriguing New Role

MORE: Guardians' Erratic Pitcher Lands Massive Take from Analyst

MORE: Guardians Superstar Made MLB History In Intriguing Stat Last Season

MORE: Guardians Insider Previews When Travis Bazzana Could Make MLB Debut

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News