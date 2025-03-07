Guardians Insider Breaks Down Possible Concerns With Lineup
For a team that's fresh off a trip to the ALCS, there is certainly some concern with the Cleveland Guardians roster heading into the 2025 season.
The front office was extremely active with its offseason moves, but on paper, many of these transactions appear to be lateral and could backfire down the line.
Cleveland still has unknowns across the diamond, and The Athletic's Zack Meisel broke down those concerns during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan.
"If that's your biggest issue, right field, if that's the one spot in your lineup where you're like, 'Eh, that looks shaky,' you'd be fine," said Meisel.
"The issue to me is that there are question marks at second base, and shortstop, and catcher, and other places. Like, Carlos Santana is 39 years old. I don't know that he's going to be a great hitter still."
It's hard to argue with any Meisel points out here.
Maybe Brayan Rocchio is more of the playoff hitter he was rather than the regular-season player we saw. Maybe Juan Brito will turn into a plus hitter at second base. Maybe Bo Naylor takes the jump at the plate everyone is waiting for. Maybe Carlos Santana will fend off Father Time one more year.
Meisel doesn't even mention Lane Thomas' career struggles against right-handed pitching, Gabriel Arias' inconsistencies, or Tyler Freeman's major league struggles.
If everything clicks for the Guardians, they could be right back in the thick of a playoff run come October.
The bottom line is that there's just no way of knowing.
