Guardians Manager Confident This Player Will Show Up In ALCS Game 3
Jose Ramirez is one of MLB's best players. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone emphasized this before the ALCS began. However, the Cleveland Guardians are still waiting for J-Ram to break out in the playoffs.
So far this postseason, Ramirez has a .167 (4-for-24) batting average, a .310 OBP, and a .768 OPS, thanks to two of those hits being home runs. These aren't the numbers we've grown accustomed to from Cleveland's superstar during the season.
Stephen Vogt didn't shy away from the fact that the face of his team is looking for his swing right now. However, Cleveland's skipper is also confident his superstar will show up in Game 3 of the ALCS.
"Yeah, I think [Jose] just needs to be him. He just needs to be himself. He has been. He had really good at-bats [in Game 2]. He had an opportunity. We all expect him to get the big hit every single time he gets up there, but he's done that to himself," said Vogt.
"We've talked about it all year. He's one of the best players in the league. If there's anybody I'm confident in coming out tomorrow ready to go, it's going to be [Jose], and he's been our best player all year, and he continues to be."
The Guardians are going to Jose to be Jose if they want to avoid going down 3-0 in the series and avoid facing elimination.
History is on Cleveland's side in this matchup. Ramirez is hitting .444 (4-for-9) against Yankees starter Clark Schmit in their career matchups. Hopefully, this can be a little confidence boost at the plate to get Cleveland's third baseman rolling.