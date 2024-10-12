Cleveland Guardians Manager Previews ALDS Game 5 Against Tigers
Here we are. After four games between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, one more matchup will determine which team advances to the ALCS to face the New York Yankees.
Stephen Vogt has kept a calm head and cadence throughout the entire playoffs, and that was his same vibe as he previewed their matchup against the Tigers.
"I slept great. I watched that game last night. It was a really fun game to watch, and then went to bed. And, yeah, got some good sleep, ready to go," said Vogt.
Cleveland's skipper was asked about facing Tarik Skubal in again in Game 5, who was incredible in Detroit's Game 2 victory. From Vogt's perspective, Skubal is one of the game's best, and there's nothing better than facing top talent when the season is on the line.
"There's nothing better than facing the best in an elimination game," continued Vogt. "That's what you want. You want to go after their best, and our guys are confident. We've seen him. We're prepared, and now you just get to go play, see what happens."
At the end of the day, Progressive Field is going to be packed. The entire baseball world will be watching Game 5, and this is the moment that players dream of as kids. The only real emotion Vogt said is in his clubhouse is excitement.
"It's just exciting. I think that's the vibe in the clubhouse right now. We're all pumped. Like this is what you play for. You play for a chance to move on and Game 5. It doesn't get any better than this."