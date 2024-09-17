Guardians Manager Weighs In On American League Cy Young Conversation
We're coming down the final stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season. In just a few weeks, playoff baseball will be played and shortly after that we'll learn the winners of the regular seaosn award.
There isn't a true clear favorite for the American League Cy Young winner this season. Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal probably has the upper hand in the race with his 2.50 ERA. .094 WHIP, and 2.56 FIP.
However, Cleveland Guardians Emmanuel Clase is trying to make history and become the first reliever in 30 years to win the award.
Stephen Vogt was asked whether he thinks Cleveland's closer should be in the mix, and the Guardians manager simply responded with, "I mean, I think so."
"The way I look at the Cy Young is like the MVP. It's the most valuable pitcher, and what Emmanuel means to us and to our team, 100 percent should be in consideration. But that's my opinion on it ... I don't get to vote, and I'm a little biased," continued Vogt.
Even if Clase doesn't win the award, he certainly should be getting respect from the voters. Not only has Clase been one of the most dominant pitchers this season, but he's also putting up historic numbers for a reliever.
He currently has a 0.66 ERA, and if the season ended today, that would be the fourth lowest ERA in MLB history (minimum 50+ innings pitched). Clase also currently has 45 saves and is looking to become the first pitcher in baseball history to lead MLB in saves in three consecutive seasons (per MLB on X).
We'll have to wait and until the season is over to see whether the voters agree with Vogt's perspective or not.