Guardians Linked To College Slugger In New MLB Mock Draft
The MLB Draft is just over a week away, and the Cleveland Guardians will have an opportunity to add a high-upside prospect to their organization.
Jim Callis recently released his new MLB mock draft, and predicted the Guardians to select Ethan Conrad with the No. 27 overall pick. Conrad is an outfielder out of Wake Forest University.
"Led by Conrad and Fischer, college bats come up most frequently with the Guardians. Also mentioned: outfielders Devin Taylor (Indiana), Cam Cannarella (Clemson) and Mason Neville (Oregon), and catchers Bodine and Luke Stevenson (North Carolina)," wrote Callis.
The Guardians should be eager to add a hitter like Conrad to the organization. They need to add to their outfield prospect depth, and Conrad has the potential to be an above-average hitter at the bid league level.
In 21 games for Wake Forest this season, Conrad recorded a slashline of .372/.495/.744 with an OPS of 1.238. These numbers include seven home runs and eight doubles.
MLB.com's draft profile gave Conrad an overall prospect grade of 50, and noted he is, "A physical 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has the strength and solid bat speed to provide at least average power, though there are some concerns that he doesn't drive balls in the air to his pull side very often."
Just like any power-hitter, these are so swing and miss and chase concerns with Conrad.
However, if he can cut down on those and gain a little bit of plate discipline, he has the skillset to be a solid middle-of-the-lineup bat at the major league level.
