Cleveland Guardians Named in Absurd Three-Team Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Guardians have been playing some of their worst baseball in quite some time, as they were just swept by the St. Louis Cardinals to fall to 40-42 on the season.
The Guardians are just 11-20 since their 29-22 start, and it's looking more and more like the reigning AL Central division champions will be out of the playoff picture come October.
However, there are still some who feel that Cleveland will try to make a move to bolster its roster before the MLB trade deadline, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has concocted a thoroughly wild three-team trade proposal involving the Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants.
In the trade, Cleveland would receive three players from the Orioles: outfielder Cedric Mullins and pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano and Gregory Soto. They would also nab outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from the Giants. Meanwhile, the Guardians would ship out prospects C.J. Kayfus and Doug Nikhazy as well as cash considerations in the deal.
"However, adding another starting pitcher is a near-must, as is adding at least one outfielder to what is presently a 'Steven Kwan or Bust' disaster," Miller wrote. "Money is always tight for Cleveland, but they'd only be taking on about $9M in this trade. That should be feasible."
The question is, would the Guardians want to move Kayfus, who has been raking in the minor leagues and could be called up to the majors soon?
Not only that, but given Cleveland's current standing, it seems more likely that the Guardians would actually sell off some pieces rather than try to buy between now and July 31.
Mullins — who is a free agent next winter — owns a pedestrian .707 OPS and has fallen off a cliff defensively. It probably isn't worth moving Kayfus for a couple of months of Mullins.
