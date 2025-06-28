This Cleveland Guardians Prospect Could Be Next To Get MLB Call-Up
As the Cleveland Guardians' offensive struggles continue, much attention has shifted to their Triple-A team to identify potential upgrades.
Understandably, Chase DeLauter and CJ Kayfus, who have each been on a tear, have been the primary topics of discussion.
However, there's another prospect playing in Columbus who could be the next big-named minor leaguer to make their big league debut, and that's INF Juan Brito.
Brito was in serious contention to crack the MLB roster out of spring training, but Gabriel Arias' hot start and a hope that Brayan Rocchio would build off his strong playoff showing meant Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect had to wait.
The 23-year-old had a strong start to the season, hitting .291/.406/.491 through the first month of the season.
However, Brito injured his thumb on a slide, which ultimately required surgery and resulted in a six-week absence.
Thankfully, the switch-hitter is back in Columbus' lineup and is picking up right where he left off.
Brito has already collected four hits in 10 at-bats, including a double and a triple, in his first two games back.
Brito was already MLB-ready coming into the season and proved he had nothing left to prove at the minor league level. He's versatile and can play the outfield or infield, although his best position is undoubtedly second base.
As long as Brito can prove he's healthy, he should be a contender to get a call-up in the near future.
The Guardians' offense needs a boost, and Brito is one of the multiple minor leaguers who can help Cleveland's big-league lineup right now.
