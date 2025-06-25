Cleveland Guardians Receive Fair Grade At Midpoint Of MLB Season
Just like that, the MLB season is halfway over, and the Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tight American League playoff race.
As each team hits the midway point, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports gave each team a grade for their performance so far, and the Guardians earned a "C" from the MLB analyst.
"Your Guardians grade will depend on how you viewed them coming into the season. Did you expect a repeat of last year's 92-win showing? Or did you consider them more of an 84-win roster propped up by one of the best bullpens ever? I fell into the latter camp," wrote Anderson."
"Good team with a superstar (José Ramírez) and quality pitching, but not a truly great team. They've hovered around .500 all year and every hot streak is followed by a slump that brings them back to Earth. I think a "C" is fair for their season to date. The Guardians are capable of making this grade look foolish in the second half."
Overall, a grade of C is more than fair for what the Guardians have shown so far this season.
Cleveland's offense has been average at best this year (90 wRC+), while Jose Ramirez puts up another MVP-caliber season.
The bullpen hasn't been what it was a season ago, but it still has lights-out relievers in Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase.
The Guardians' starting rotation had a slow start but has taken massive strides and is becoming one of the top groups in the American League.
Plus, the pitching staff should hopefully get some noteworthy upgrades in the second half with Shane Bieber and Trevor Stephan's eventual return.
As Anderson alluded to, if the Guardians call up Chase DeLauter and/or CJ Kayfus soon and make one or two meaningful trades at the deadline, this Cleveland team could have a much different grade by the time October comes around.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: MLB Insider Names Guardians Trade Fit for Former All-Star Outfielder
MORE: Now Is A Perfect Time for The Guardians To Call Up Chase DeLauter
MORE: Guardians Greatest Question Becoming Cleveland's Biggest Strength
MORE: Former MLB GM Urges Guardians To Make Questionable Trade
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive New MLB All-Star Voting Update