Cleveland Guardians Executive Provides Injury Update On Travis Bazzana
Travis Bazzana was just starting to find a groove in his first full minor league season before suffering an oblique injury at the beginning of May.
The Cleveland Guardians' top prospect is still a ways off from returning to the field, but Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations, provided a rather optimistic update on Saturday afternoon.
"He's started to progress to baseball activities and started to do some throwing, running, swinging," Antonetti said. "He's starting to build up that progression, but he's still a few weeks away from games."
Before the injury, Bazzana was hitting .252/.362/.433 with an OPS of .795 in 127 at-bats at Double-A.
The Guardians executive continued to discuss the growth he has seen from Bazzana since the 22-year-old joined the organization nearly a year ago.
"It's been a great transition for Travis," Antonetti said. "He's learned a lot about himself and what it takes to transition into the professional environment from college. Obviously, it's unfortunate that he's had an injury and had to pause that. We're excited to get him back on the field and for him to get back competing for the balance of the season."
An MLB debut during the 2025 season is probably unlikely now, considering how much time Bazzana has already missed.
However, Bazzana's return to baseball activities and his progress toward playing in competitive games again are a great sign for his own development.
