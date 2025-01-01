Guardians Named Potential Landing Spot For International Free Agent
Not many fans probably envisioned the Cleveland Guardians searching for another middle infielder this offseason.
However, the trade of Andres Gimenez and the overall youth of this position group may have the front office considering acquiring one before Opening Day.
Sure, the Guardians could consider signing one of the popular free agents or making a trade for a veteran player. However, there is another direction they could take.
Caleb Moody of Just Baseball Media believes the Guardians could be a possible landing spot for international free-agent infielder Hyeseong Kim.
Moody points out that the "transition [to Travis Bazzana] is likely to take place this season, there will probably be a period of time when Cleveland will have to deploy a stop-gap option," wrote Moody.
There's also a case to be made that the Guardians could have Kim as a backup option in the event Juan Brito doesn't look ready for the major leagues or Brayan Rocchio's offense reverts to its previous strength after a strong postseason performance.
Moody continued, "And even after Bazzana comes up, Kim would provide an insurance policy at second for Bazzana as he grows into the major league game. His versatility to fill in at short gives him a path to regular at-bats."
"Kim would offer a solid upside option to compete with Rocchio for reps at short, ensuring the shortstop position isn't entirely a black hole offensively for the Guardians in 2025 like it was last year."
Moody's entire argument for why Cleveland is an attractive destination for Kim adds up. The Guardians are in need of an offensive-minded infielder, and the international free agent hit .326/.383/.458 with a .841 OPS in the KBO last season.
If the Guardians can convince Kim to join the organization and that he could play a major role in their game plan moving forward, then this could be a fantastic partnership for both sides.