Guardians, Mets Managers Make MLB History As Championship Series Start
MLB is down to the final four teams in their playoff bracket. Each Championship Series is set with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on the American League side and the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets representing the National League.
So many great storylines are already writing themselves with the players on the field, but this narrative focuses on the leaders at the dugout's top step.
Stephen Vogt has done a great job in his first year as a manager, leading the Guardians to their first ALCS since the 2016 season. However, he's not the only rookie manager leading a team in the Championship series. Carlos Mendoza of the Mets is also in his first year as New York's skipper, and he has helped his team go on an improbable run since the end of May to be in this situation.
Vogt and Mendoza are the first duo of rookie managers to reach the League Championship Series in the same season (per MLBN Research).
The ironic part of this story is that Mendoza was reportedly in the mix for Cleveland's managerial opening last fall until the Guardians decided to hire Vogt. Mendoza then took the Mets job just a few days after Cleveland officially made Vogt their manager.
Clearly, either choice for the Guardians would've been a good one, but both organizations are already seeing immediate impacts from their decisions.
If either the Guardians or the Mets advance, it would be the first time a rookie manager has led their team to the World Series since Rob Thompson with the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2022 season.