'Incredible:' Guardians Pitcher Reflects On Long Road To MLB Debut
When Nic Enright was diagnosed with Stage II nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma in December of 2022, he didn't know if his baseball career would continue, let alone reach The Show.
However, the Cleveland Guardians pitcher battled back and pitched in minor league games one season later.
Finally, after plenty of adversity, Enright made his first big league appearance on Sunday afternoon in the Guardians' series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
"Honestly, it was awesome [running from the bullpen to the mound]. Those 35-40 seconds gave me time to reflect on my entire journey to get here," Enright said.
"And then, I was able to just think about all the obstacles that myself and my family have been able to overcome these last couple of years. Once it ended, it was like, 'Now it's just the same 60 feet, six inches it's always been. It was incredible. That was everything I wanted it to be."
"It's always the uncertainty—I've always felt like I'm good enough, but it seems this opportunity has eluded itself for the last handful of years, and so to be here, to be on that field, and feel like I belong was a really good feeling."
There's no denying Enright's promotion and debut are one of the best "feel good" stories of the MLB season so far. However, the right-hander also looked really sharp on the mound.
Enright pitched a 2.0 clean inning, allowed two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out three batters. His fastball, which he threw 26 times, had an average velocity of 93.1 mph.
"My fastball felt really good today. That's always been my bread and butter," said Enright.
The fastball has always been Enright's calling card, and he was finally able to display that in a big league game.
