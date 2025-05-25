Guardians Skipper Reacts To Cleveland's Comeback Win vs. Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians didn't make it easy on themselves, but they've officially clinched a series victory against the Detroit Tigers with their 7-5 win on Saturday night.
Trouble started for the Guardians immediately in the first inning when Luis Ortiz gave up three runs before Cleveland's clean-up hitter had a chance at the plate.
Ortiz didn't have his best stuff on Saturday night. He was routinely behind in counts and overall just didn't have the command we've seen in past starts.
However, he battled, and that's exactly what Cleveland's skipper, Stephen Vogt, took away from Ortiz's night.
"That was huge for him to get through five," Vogt said. "He probably could have gone longer, but I felt like he had done his job. He had a lot of long innings. He was not at his best today, and he'd be the first one to tell you that. But he's got the stuff to keep it a three-run game."
After the Tigers scored the three early runs, the Guardians didn't get complacent.
Like Ortiz, the lineup battled and ultimately scored three unanswered runs to send the game into extra innings. The game's turning point was Cleveland's tying run, which came when Jose Ramirez scored on a fielder's choice.
Angel Martinez broke his bat on a weakly hit ball to first base, but thanks to a perfect jump by Ramirez at third, he was able to slide into home plate with a run.
Vogt didn't downplay just how amazing of a play this was by Ramirez.
"There's very few people in the game that score on that ball. The jump he gets, the slide, you name it. He's one of the best base runners, if not the best base runner in baseball," said Vogt.
Once the 10th inning started, Cleveland's bats really came alive.
Thanks to a double from Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martinez, a sacrifice fly from Bo Naylor, and an RBI base hit from Nolan Jones, the Guardians scored four runs and essentially put the game out of reach for the Tigers.
The Guardians weren't playing their best baseball when they came into Detroit. However, that doesn't matter now. Winning three of the first four games proves this team is good enough to win the division.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Calling Up Promising Pitcher After Long Journey To MLB
MORE: Guardians Floated as Wild Potential Trade Destination for Paul Skenes
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Dominant Reliever Is Only Getting Better
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Ben Lively Injury Update
MORE: Guardians Activate Playoff Hero From Injured List In Recent Roster Moves