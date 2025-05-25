Cleveland Guardians Star Leads MLB In An Incredible Stat
Steven Kwan has been one of MLB's best hitters since making his debut at the start of the 2022 season.
The Cleveland Guardians' All-Star outfielder has made a name for himself for his plate discipline and ability to hit for contact. He is now adding a little bit of power to his game as well.
Kwan's eye and plate discipline have been on display early in this MLB season, as can be seen in one incredible stat he leads all of baseball in.
According to the Guardians Comms. Department, Kwan has swung and missed just nine pitches in the strike zone this season, the lowest by any player in MLB.
Kwan's whiff rate of 8.3 percent is in the 100th percentile, and his strikeout rate of 8.5 percent is in the 98th percentile. Cleveland's lead-off hitter simply refuses to go down by strikes.
Again, this plate discipline is something Kwan has always been known for.
Since 2022, Kwan's swing-and-miss rate of 9.4 percent is the best in the American League and second-best in MLB, only trailing San Diego Padres' Star Luis Arraez.
Kwan may not have been a highly-ranked prospect in Cleveland's farm system, but he's emerged as one, if not the best, lead-off hitter in baseball during the first three and a half seasons of his career.
It's no secret just how good of a hitter Kwan has developed into, and hopefully, he's a player the Guardians can extend and make a piece of the roster for a long time.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Skipper Reacts To Cleveland's Comeback Win vs. Tigers
MORE: Guardians Calling Up Promising Pitcher After Long Journey To MLB
MORE: Guardians Floated as Wild Potential Trade Destination for Paul Skenes
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Dominant Reliever Is Only Getting Better
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Ben Lively Injury Update