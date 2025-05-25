Guardians' Jose Ramirez Ties Career-High As Hitting Streak Continues
Jose Ramirez continues to be one of the most impressive, electrifying, and remarkable players to step foot on a baseball diamond.
This amazingness was on full display over the weekend as the Cleveland Guardians took three of four games from the best team in the American League, the Detroit Tigers.
Ramirez hit .352 (6-for-17) in the series, including an RBI triple in the series opener and an RBI base hit in the series-clinching victory on Saturday.
The superstar third baseman also tied an incredible individual accomplishment in this series.
During the showdown between the two AL Central rivals, Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 18 games.
The only other time during Ramirez's career that he hit safely in 18 straight games was from July 26 - August 14, 2016. Almost a decade later, J-Ram remains one of Cleveland's most consistent and dangerous hitters.
Ramirez's streak was in danger of being snapped in the series finale. Tarik Skubal rolled through Cleveland's lineup, punching out a season-high 13 batters en route to his first career complete-game shutout.
Ramirez popped out his first time and flew out to center field his second time. Then, in his final at-bat of the series, Ramirez pulled a ball to left field to keep his streak alive.
J-Ram's single was one of only two hits the Guardians recorded on Sunday afternoon.
Ramirez will have a chance to set a new career-high on Monday evening as the Guardians take on the Dodgers. However, it won't get any easier with Los Angeles' ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
