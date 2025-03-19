Cleveland Guardians' Pitching Staff Already Hit With Injury
The Cleveland Guardians have tried to cobble together a legitimate pitching staff heading into 2025, which was a major problem for the team last season.
Of course, the Guardians boasted a dynamic bullpen, but their starting rotation left much to be desired, thanks much in part to a season-ending elbow injury to ace Shane Bieber.
Well, Cleveland's pitching staff is already dealing with some injury issues with the its season opener just around the corner, as offseason addition Slade Cecconi has suffered a mild left oblique strain and won't be ready for opening day, via Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.
The Guardians acquired Cecconi in the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks back in December and were hoping that the 25-year-old could be of help to them this year.
However, Cecconi has struggled in three spring training appearances, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits over 5.1 innings of work. That's good for a hideous 16.88 ERA.
But clearly, Cleveland saw something in the right-hander during his time with the Diamondbacks, which is why the Guardians were giving him a legitimate shot to make the starting rotation. At the very least, Cecconi may have had a chance to pitch out of long relief.
Unfortunately, thanks to his oblique injury, that potential opportunity will have to wait.
Cecconi pitched in 20 games and made 13 starts in Arizona last season, going 2-7 with a 6.66 ERA while surrendering 92 hits and registering 64 strikeouts across 77 frames.
Those numbers obviously aren't pretty, but there is a reason why the Oviedo, Fl. native is a former first-round pick. We'll see if Cleveland, a known pitching factory, can eventually turn Cecconi around.
