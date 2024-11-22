Guardians Pressed to Pursue Star Free Agent Ace
The Cleveland Guardians were just one series win away from the World Series during the 2024 MLB season. While they came up short in the ALCS against the New York Yankees, there is a lot of hope that they can take the next step during the 2025 campaign.
In order to take that step, the Guardians will need to improve their roster.
As fans well know, Cleveland is not normally an aggressive spender during the offseason. Could that possibly change this year with how close the Guardians came to a championship last year?
Should they choose to alter their normal course and pursue a big splash in MLB free agency, a starting pitcher would be a major priority.
Shane Bieber is obviously a free agent and Cleveland would love to bring him back. However, there is another name that the Guardians have been pressed to consider signing.
Bryan Jaeger of Call to the Pen has suggested that Cleveland should pursue Atlanta Braves' star free agent pitcher Max Fried this offseason.
"Of course, Fried is expected to sign a big contract, but the Guardians are in a good position with the 10th-best CBT space available. Their projected 2025 payroll is already nearing their final number from this year, but the team just fell shy of the American League pennant. If there was ever a time to capitalize on a talented young roster, it's now."
Fried would be a massive upgrade for the Guardians' rotation. He won't come cheap, but if Cleveland wants to get aggressive this would be a great route to take.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Braves, Fried ended up making 29 starts. He compiled an 11-10 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 174.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers would look awfully nice at the top of the Guardians' rotation. He could be the piece that takes them from the ALCS and into the World Series.
All of that being said, fans should not get their hopes up. It's a great suggestion, but Cleveland simply isn't known for being an aggressive team regardless of the situation.
Hopefully, they'll change their recent game plan and consider pursuing a splash move to go all-in on competing with the talented roster they have put together.