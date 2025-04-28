Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Promote Power-Hitting Prospect To Next Level

Cleveland Guardians prospect is being promoted to Triple-A after a strong start to the 2025 MiLB season.

Tommy Wild

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A detail of the uniform of Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have multiple elite prospects throughout their farm system.

Some of the big names are Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter, but one 2023 draft pick has an equally high ceiling as these two well-regarded hitters.

The organization announced on Monday afternoon that they're promoting 1B/OF CJ Kayfus to Triple-A.

Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect started the 2025 season at Double-A but quickly proved he didn't belong there after a strong stint at the same level in 2024.

Through the first 18 games of the season, Kayfus is hitting .364/.475/.591 with an OPS of 1.066. These stats include four doubles, four triples, and one home run for the power-hitting prospect.

These stats are nothing new for Kayfus. He demolished Double-A hitting in 2024 after posting a 1.015 OPS at High-A to begin last year.

C.J. Kayfus looks to put the tag on Harrisburg Senators
RubberDucks first baseman C.J. Kayfus looks to put the tag on Harrisburg Senators baserunner Cortland Lawson, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. / Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The slugger has been one of Cleveland's hottest hitters throughout the organization, and he even won Eastern League Player of the Week early in April for his hot start.

At 23 years old, MLB Pipeline projects his MLB debut to come at some point during the 2025 season.

The organization doesn't need to rush him through the farm system to make his big league debut soon, and will likely give him some time to get comfortable in Columbus.

However, if Kayfus keeps hitting this well, the Guardians may have no choice but to call him up later this summer.

And if his history tells us anything, Kayfus could make a strong impact on Cleveland's lineup.

