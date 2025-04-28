Guardians Promote Power-Hitting Prospect To Next Level
The Cleveland Guardians have multiple elite prospects throughout their farm system.
Some of the big names are Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter, but one 2023 draft pick has an equally high ceiling as these two well-regarded hitters.
The organization announced on Monday afternoon that they're promoting 1B/OF CJ Kayfus to Triple-A.
Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect started the 2025 season at Double-A but quickly proved he didn't belong there after a strong stint at the same level in 2024.
Through the first 18 games of the season, Kayfus is hitting .364/.475/.591 with an OPS of 1.066. These stats include four doubles, four triples, and one home run for the power-hitting prospect.
These stats are nothing new for Kayfus. He demolished Double-A hitting in 2024 after posting a 1.015 OPS at High-A to begin last year.
The slugger has been one of Cleveland's hottest hitters throughout the organization, and he even won Eastern League Player of the Week early in April for his hot start.
At 23 years old, MLB Pipeline projects his MLB debut to come at some point during the 2025 season.
The organization doesn't need to rush him through the farm system to make his big league debut soon, and will likely give him some time to get comfortable in Columbus.
However, if Kayfus keeps hitting this well, the Guardians may have no choice but to call him up later this summer.
And if his history tells us anything, Kayfus could make a strong impact on Cleveland's lineup.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Add Fresh Arm To Bullpen In Latest Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians' Polarizing All-Star Trade Was Clearly the Right Move
MORE: Three Guardians Prospects Performing At An Elite Level Right Now
MORE: Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Loss vs. Boston Red Sox