Here's What Stephen Vogt Said After Guardians Series Loss To Blue Jays

Stephen Vogt reacts following the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tommy Wild

Jun 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Home plate umpire Tom Hanahan walks Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) backs to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians had an opportunity to win their third-straight series on Wednesday afternoon as they took on the Toronto Blue Jays in a rubber match.

However, the offense failed to score, and the Blue Jays put up six runs, with one of them unearned.

When it came to Cleveland's lack of offense, Stephen Vogt said Toronto's starter Kevin Gausman "fluctuated his velo with the fastball really well. It was hitting the bottom rail, top rail, you know, mixing speeds on the fastball, and then the [splitter] was really good."

The biggest moment of the game was when Jose Ramirez was hit by a pitch that Gausman threw right at the body of Cleveland's superstar, hitting his arm.

Of course, this moment came after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game after being hit by a pitch for the second time in the series.

After J-Ram was hit, he also left the game and was ruled out with a right forearm contusion. Thankfully, the X-rays came back negative.

Stephen Vogt (12) relieves pitcher Zak Kent (61)
Jun 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) relieves pitcher Zak Kent (61) during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Vogt said, "We knew they were gonna hit [Jose]."

"We knew it was coming, which is part of the game. All I said was, 'Hit him in the hip.' Played this game a long time and I've been around this game a long time. If you're going to hit someone on purpose, you hit him in the hip, not on the arm. [Guerrero Jr.] gets hit twice in the series, you know one's coming."

What may get lost in Thursday's game is the performance Tanner Bibee had. For the second straight game, he pitched deep into the game and struck out seven or more hitters.

Vogt acknowledged that Bibee pitched "outstanding" but also admitted the team "didn't help him out" with their defense in the third inning.

Thursday wasn't one of Cleveland's best overall games, but they'll have to put it past them quickly with the St. Louis Cardinals coming to town for a three-game series starting Friday.

