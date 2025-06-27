Blockbuster Guardians Trade Proposal Sends Perennial All-Star to Dodgers
The Cleveland Guardians are continuing to slide, as they are now just 40-39 after losing two out of three to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The more the Guardians falter, the more likely it will be that they will become sellers before the MLB trade deadline, and there is one name you are probably going to hear quite a bit if Cleveland does go in that direction: Emmanuel Clase.
Clase got off to a horrendous start this season, but he has since bounced back nicely and now owns a respectable 3.38 ERA. His 1.471 WHIP is certainly alarming, and even since rebounding, he still is not nearly as dominant as he was last year.
That being said, Clase has earned three straight All-Star selections and owns a lifetime 1.84 ERA since entering the big leagues in 2019. He will command quite a bit of attention if the Guardians make him available, and Tommy Pecoraro of Covering the Corner has identified a potential trade destination for the 27-year-old: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More specifically, Pecoraro thinks Cleveland should target Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages in any potential Clase trade involving Los Angeles.
"By far the best option I will talk about in this article is Andy Pages of the Dodgers. The 24 year old RHH has an .842 OPS while playing elite defense in CF. The fit is absolutely perfect," Pecoraro wrote. "The Dodgers might not be motivated to move him, however they have Tommy Edman locked up until 2029 and he has played a fair amount of CF for them both this season and last season."
Los Angeles could certainly use some bullpen help, but would it really part with Pages in order to acquire Clase? It seems highly doubtful, but the Dodgers do have a loaded farm system, so the Guardians would have their pick of the litter when it comes to determining an LA trade package.
