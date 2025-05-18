Guardians Provide Concerning Injury Update On Key Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians can't afford to lose any more starting pitching for a prolonged period of time. Unfortunately, that's the reality the team is facing with Ben Lively sidelined.
Lively abruptly exited his start last week and was placed on the injured list with a forearm injury a day later.
Stephen Vogt provided a rather concerning update on Livey ahead of Saturday's game. The Guardians' manager said Lively will get a second opinion on his injured forearm from Dr. Keith Meister, a well-known orthopedicist.
"It's the same as what we knew a couple days ago - that he has the flexor strain," Vogt said (via MLB.com's Tim Stebbins).
"But we just want to go make sure that we check every box and get another opinion on what's going on and make sure that we're covering all our tracks to make sure we do what's best for Ben and his career moving forward."
Cleveland's skipper was also asked if surgery could be on the table for Lively. Vogt responded, "We just don't know. We've got to go see Meister and see what he thinks about the read."
A second opinion isn't necessarily bad, but this update from Vogt is concerning for one of Cleveland's best starting pitchers.
Even though Slade Cecconi looked phenomenal in Lively's absence in the rotation, the right-hander has arguably been Cleveland's best starting pitcher this season and makes the rotation better.
Lively had a 3.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 124 ERA+ before heading to the injured list.
Right now, the only thing to do is wait. Hopefully, the second opinion is what the Guardians are looking for, and Lively gets back on the mound soon.
