Cleveland Guardians Veteran Hitter On Incredible Streak
The Cleveland Guardians signed Carlos Santana to provide a consistent veteran presence in the middle of their lineup.
As expected, the veteran followed a consistent career trend and started the season slowly, sparking some worries that Father Time had finally caught up with him.
However, since the calendar flipped to May, Santana has been one of Cleveland's best hitters in their lineup and is currently on an impressive 18-game on-base streak.
The streak, which began on April 26 against the Boston Red Sox, has lasted over the last seven series and is showing no signs of slowing down.
The impressive piece of this stretch is that Santana isn't just getting on base in one way.
The 39-year-old continues to show his elite eye and plate discipline by drawing walks, and Santana has even had several multi-hit games over this stretch.
Santana is hitting .250/.414/.385 with an OPS of .799 and a wRC+ of 139 during the 18-game stretch. He also has a walk rate of 20.1 percent and a strikeout rate of 17.1 percent.
He even set franchise history during this on-base streak, and is now second in walks in Cleveland baseball history, only behind the legendary Jim Thome.
Santana may not have the pop or power he used to have in his career, but that doesn't mean he's an unproductive player.
This version of the veteran is exactly what the team needed and was looking for, and after an expected slow start, Santana has largely looked like the player he's been throughout his entire career.
