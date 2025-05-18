Cleveland Guardians Provide Major Injury Update On Playoff Hero
The Cleveland Guardians' current big league roster looks much different from the team that reached the ALCS in 2024. One reason is the offseason trades, but another is the injuries to players throughout the organization.
The good news is that the Guardians are getting healthier, and multiple players, including playoff hero David Fry, are on the precipice of re-joining the big league club.
The team announced on Saturday that Fry will join the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) during the week of May 19 to start a rehab assignment. The All-Star hitter is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing elbow surgery over the offseason.
"He will DH and continue throwing progression," per the team.
There is still no timetable for Fry's return to big league action, but this is obviously a great sign for Cleveland's All-Star designated hitter.
Fry has already played in three games in the Arizona Complex League, but hasn't recorded a hit yet. He has walked twice and come around to score one run.
Fry was a key piece to Cleveland's success last season and will provide a major boost to the lineup. The 29-year-old slashed .263/.356/.448 with an OPS of .804, including 18 doubles and 14 home runs.
Of course, Fry was also clutch in the postseason, hitting the go-ahead home run in Game 4 of the ALDS and a walk-off home run in Game 3 of the ALCS.
The Guardians will have some interesting roster decisions to make once Fry is ready to come off the injured list. However, the organization can cross that bridge when it gets there.
For now, let's just hope Fry's rehab assignment continues to go well.
