Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Provide Major Injury Update On Playoff Hero

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry will start a rehab assignment at Double-A next week.

Tommy Wild

Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians' current big league roster looks much different from the team that reached the ALCS in 2024. One reason is the offseason trades, but another is the injuries to players throughout the organization.

The good news is that the Guardians are getting healthier, and multiple players, including playoff hero David Fry, are on the precipice of re-joining the big league club.

The team announced on Saturday that Fry will join the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) during the week of May 19 to start a rehab assignment. The All-Star hitter is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing elbow surgery over the offseason.

"He will DH and continue throwing progression," per the team.

David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run
Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There is still no timetable for Fry's return to big league action, but this is obviously a great sign for Cleveland's All-Star designated hitter.

Fry has already played in three games in the Arizona Complex League, but hasn't recorded a hit yet. He has walked twice and come around to score one run.

Fry was a key piece to Cleveland's success last season and will provide a major boost to the lineup. The 29-year-old slashed .263/.356/.448 with an OPS of .804, including 18 doubles and 14 home runs.

Of course, Fry was also clutch in the postseason, hitting the go-ahead home run in Game 4 of the ALDS and a walk-off home run in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians will have some interesting roster decisions to make once Fry is ready to come off the injured list. However, the organization can cross that bridge when it gets there.

For now, let's just hope Fry's rehab assignment continues to go well.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Have Tough Roster Decisions Coming

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Veteran Hitter On Incredible Streak

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Offseason Acquisition To Make Debut

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Select Power-Hitter In New Mock Draft

MORE: The Cleveland Guardians Will Be Challenged On Upcoming Road Trip

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News