Cleveland Guardians Offseason Acquisition To Make Debut
The Cleveland Guardians have been in a pitching bind since the season began, and the situation only got more dire when RHP Ben Lively was placed on the injured list with a forearm injury.
With Lively on the sidelines, the Guardians needed another pitcher to step into the rotation.
It appears RHP Slade Cecconi will get the first chance to claim that spot. He'll start the Guardians on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cleveland acquired Cecconi over the offseason from the Arizona Diamondbacks when they traded Josh Naylor there last December.
The former top prospect didn't make Cleveland's big league roster out of spring training due to an oblique injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment over the last few weeks and is ready to make his Guardians and season debut.
Cecconi made three starts with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) during his rehab assignment. He recorded a 4.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 69 percent of his pitches for strikes in those outings.
The right-hander has made 17 starts in the past but hasn't had much success in that role. Cecconi has a career 5.72 ERA and 91 ERA+ in those appearances over the last two seasons.
Lively will be out for the next two weeks at the bare minimum and may even need his own rehab assignment to regain his strength.
If Cecconi looks sharp and Saturday, he could become Cleveland's full-time fifth starter until everyone is healthy.
