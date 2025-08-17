Guardians Provide Injury Updates On Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito, Khal Stephen
The Cleveland Guardians were hoping that many of their in-season upgrade would come within their own farm system. There were a number of prospects at the start of the season ready to make the jump to the big leagues, but injuries got in the way of that.
Thankfully, the organization provided an update on three of Cleveland’s most exciting minor leaguers, and the injury updates are all encouraging.
Chase DeLauter
Fans were begging the Guardians to call up Chase DeLauter earlier this season. While the 23-year-old was putting up incredible numbers, he was still dealing with a hand injury.
When DeLauter saw a specialist, the doctor determined that surgery was the best course of action.
The team update on DeLauter is:
“Chase is currently three weeks post-operative following a surgery to remove the hook of his hamate bone in his right hand, performed by Dr. Thomas Graham. He is responding well to his rehab program and has resumed baseball activity. Typical return to play timeframes following similar cases is 45-60 days.”
DeLauter remains one of the most talented prospects in Cleveland’s pipeline and has a ton of potential. However, his biggest battle is staying on the field.
Juan Brito
Juan Brito was fighting for a spot in the big-league roster during spring training, but started the season at Triple-A.
Unfortunately, he missed several weeks after a thumb injury, and missed all of May and half of June. Only a week and a half after returning from the thumb injury, Brito suffered a hamstring injury and hasn’t appeared in a game since.
The team revealed that “Juan is currently 6 weeks post-injury following a right hamstring avulsion. He continues to progress well and is meeting appropriate strength, range of motion, running, fielding, and hitting milestones. The expected timeframe for return to play on this type of injury is 8–12 weeks.
Khal Stephen
The Guardians acquired Khal Stephen from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Shane Bieber trade. The 22-year-old immediately became Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, but is dealing with a shoulder injury.
The Guardians revealed some encouraging news on the right-hander:
“Khal is progressing well following the diagnosis of right shoulder impingement. Khal threw his first live BP on Friday, August 15th, and will throw a two-inning live BP in the upcoming week. He will continue to progress in his game activity from there.”
At the rate Stephen is on, he could very well pitch at an affiliate level before the minor league season is over.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Shake Up Pitching Staff With New Roster Moves
MORE: This Guardians Prospect Has Taken Off Following Recent Promotion
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Heartwarming Gesture To Tom Hamilton
MORE: The Guardians Have A New Closer, And He's Thriving In That Role
MORE: Guardians' John Means Reflects After First Rehab Start