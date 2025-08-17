Cleveland Guardians Make Heartwarming Gesture To Tom Hamilton
Just behind the center field wall in Progressive Field lies Heritage Park. It’s home to players who have left an unwavering impact on the organization during their career and deserve to have their names etched in franchise history. Currently, 14 players have been given this honor, but one more person is now joining this elite group.
The Cleveland Guardians celebrated legendary broadcaster Tom Hamilton on Saturday night, ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Braves. Cleveland’s play-by-play announcer was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame upon receiving the 2025 Ford C Frick Award.
Hamilton took the field with his entire family on Saturday evening and received a roaring ovation from the crowd while a tribute video played in the background. During this tribute, the team announced that Hamilton would be getting his very own spot and plaque in Heritage Park.
Hammy, who is the embodiment of selflessness, did not know he was being given that honor at the time, making the moment that much sweeter.
If there’s anyone part of the organization that isn’t a player who deserves this honor, it’s Tom Hamilton.
For 36 seasons, Hammy has been the voice of Cleveland Baseball. It’s a voice that now has a spot in Cooperstown as the radio broadcaster was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
During Hamilton’s induction speech, he said, “Every opening day, we always remind the fans it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey, the rollercoaster ride that is a baseball season. Every day for six months, for 36 years, we have been so blessed than fortunate to be a very small part of that journey in this great game of baseball. We remain so grateful for every inning, every mile, every friend, every laugh, every game, and now this truly is the final destination. I certainly do not feel deserving or worthy of this incredible honor, but wow. Mom was great. We’ll take what we can get. Thank all of you. Thank you so much, Cooperstown, and thank you baseball.”
Hamilton may not know what each season has in store for him or the team, but now, he knows the final destination of his career: a spot in Cooperstown and his immortality in the Cleveland organization with a plaque in Heritage Park to prove it.
