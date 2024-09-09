Guardians To Start Rookie Pitcher In Series Opener With White Sox
Just when you thought the Cleveland Guardians had figured out their starting pitching woes, they're once again scrambling to come up with a five-man rotation.
First, the Guardians pushed back Alex Cobb's start on Saturday due to a blister on his finger. This moved up Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee, who each made starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Then, following Cleveland's series finale on the West Coast, Stephen Vogt revealed the team was also pushing back Blake Lively's start on Monday. Rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo will now get the start in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.
There's been no word as of now when Lively will make his next start.
Cantillo has bounced between the minors and majors this season, providing the Guardians with spot start when needed. He's pitched in five games at the big league level and has a 7.71 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18.2 innings pitched.
The 24-year-old certainly had a tough beginning to his major league career. Some of that could have to do with the opponents he's faced. Cantillo made starts against the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, and Kansas City Royals, who are all current playoff teams.
Cantillo will get a change of pace on Monday with his start against the White Sox. Chicago has put together a historically bad season so far this year and has lost eight of their last ten games.
Perhaps this could be an opportunity for Cantillo to put together a solid outing without facing one of the best teams in baseball.
The Guardians and White Sox kick off their series at 7:40 PM EST on Monday night.