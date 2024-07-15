Cleveland Guardians Receive Massive Grade For This MLB Draft Pick
The Cleveland Guardians may have stolen the show of the MLB Draft by selecting Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick, but it's what they did in the Competitive Balance Round that has some people buzzing.
The Guardians selected pitcher Braylon Doughty in the Balance Round (36th overall pick), and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has given Cleveland an A-plus for the decision.
It should be noted that Doughty has already committed to attend Oklahoma State, but the Guardians absolutely have a chance to sign him.
Just 18 years old, Doughty just began pitching a few years ago after starting out as a catcher. Across 30 appearances at Chaparral High School in Temecula, Ca., Doughty went 12-5 with a 1.42 ERA, registering 208 strikeouts over 133 innings of work. He allowed an opponent's batting average of just .152 and only issued 31 walks.
What's more, Doughty surrendered just one home run throughout his high school career.
Doughty's fastball already hits the upper 90s, which means that he could end up touching triple digits as he matures. He also features a lethal curve ball that could ultimately become his putaway pitch on the big-league level. Doughty throws a slider and a changeup, as well.
The Guardians are known for being extraordinary in developing pitching, so Doughty has certainly found himself in good hands. That's assuming, of course, that he puts the pen to the paper and signs a deal with Cleveland.
We'll see if the Guardians can ultimately get something done with the talented right-hander.